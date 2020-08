Although a second-term Trump administration and first-term Biden administration are both likely to pursue a hardline trade policy toward China, a large share of voting participants in a webinar hosted today by online forwarder Flexport said they expect an administration led by Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden to be more likely to […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe