Purolator ramps up US flights under next-day air expansion

Caryn Livingston

Purolator International has a U.S. hub in Chicago. Photo courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation.

New York-based Purolator International, the U.S. subsidiary of Canada’s Purolator, is growing its next-day air service for cross-border shipments from the United States into Canada. Purolator has increased next-day air operations from the U.S. into Canada to eight or nine flights per day, with larger aircraft utilized for certain routes, said Paul Tessy, Purolator International’s […]

