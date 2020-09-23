UK government, forwarders clash over Brexit trade transition

A letter from U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove to the logistics sector emerged today, warning of likely difficulties in following new trade procedures between the EU and United Kingdom post-Brexit. The association representing British freight forwarders responded harshly, stating in a press release that the government has failed to provide guidance and procedures necessary […]

