Search

UK government, forwarders clash over Brexit trade transition

Caryn Livingston

Heathrow Airport, cargo terminal, CargoLogicAir 747-83Q(F) interior of cargo hold, July 2017. Photo courtesy of Heathrow Airport.

A letter from U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove to the logistics sector emerged today, warning of likely difficulties in following new trade procedures between the EU and United Kingdom post-Brexit. The association representing British freight forwarders responded harshly, stating in a press release that the government has failed to provide guidance and procedures necessary […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020