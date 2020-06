On June 28, UPS reduced surcharges on shipments from mainland China to the United States, citing “market conditions [that] have continued to evolve with the ongoing coronavirus situation.” Across UPS’ various service levels, peak surcharges decreased from 75 cents to 52 cents per pound, from 79 cents to 57 cents per pound, and from $1.81 […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe