Pos Malaysia is divesting from its lossmaking cargo airline, Pos Asia Cargo Express, and will enter into a share sale and subscription agreement that will see Asia Cargo Network assume a 51% stake in the airline, valued at $9.6 million. The Malaysian post, through its Pos Aviation subsidiary, will maintain a 49% stake in the operator, […]

