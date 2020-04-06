RavnAir declares bankruptcy, halts ops

Alaska-based regional airline RavnAir Group on Sunday announced it will seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and immediately suspend all its operations. The carrier is grounding all 72 of its small aircraft and temporarily laying off its entire staff, but said it is seeking funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe