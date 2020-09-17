SBD International Airport: a progressive air cargo experience

Building upon the legacy and location left by Norton Air Force Base following its official closure in 1994, SBD International Airport (SBD) is an aviation growth story several decades in the making. By forging long-term alliances, leveraging resources, and investing in the infrastructure needed to attract businesses to the region, the once fledgling public Airport has been transformed into a major player in U.S. air cargo. Since 2017, the Airport has seen air cargo activity rise by a stunning 1,651% due to the addition of UPS and FedEx.

Just 60 miles east of Los Angeles, SBD is situated in the heart of the Inland Empire, a growing and diverse region that boasts a powerhouse economy in its own right while consistently outpacing average growth rates nationally. The metropolitan area presently ranks 13th in the country by population size, larger than Detroit, Seattle-Tacoma, and Minneapolis.

The Airport’s central position provides access to the region’s estimated 4.7 million consumers—many of whom live less than 30 minutes from SBD—as well as immediate access to local multimodal transportation infrastructure that includes Interstates 10, 210 and 215, the proximate integrated BNSF intermodal rail complex, Roadway and Freight hubs, and modern industrial facilities.

With updated infrastructure and business investment that support daily, large-scale air cargo operations, SBD helps speed time-sensitive goods to their final destinations. Its Group VI runway easily accommodates the world’s largest aircraft, while skilled and certified staff and specialized equipment ensure quick cargo handling and efficient turn times. On-site U.S. Customs service expedites clearance for international aircraft, and facilities include bonded storage and access to a foreign trade zone. An adjacent 2,000-acre commercial business park is home to leading companies including members of the Fortune 50, 100 and 500.

“The growth of SBD’s air cargo business helps speak to how well the Airport serves as an open and strategic transportation solution in Southern California,” says Michael Burrows, the Airport’s Executive Director. “In 2016, cargo activity totaled just 36 flights. In December of that year, UPS commenced one daily flight with operations in a 5,000-square-foot building. It now has 60,000 square feet and up to twelve daily flights during peak fourth-quarter activity. FedEx has been an incredible partner as well and experienced a similar trajectory, growing from initial flights in October 2018 to the addition of a second new ground facility right across the street.”

Enabling companies to fast-track deliveries while offering them an attractive cost structure in a highly competitive market has proved to be a winning strategy for both the Airport and its partners. Boosted by their rapid growth, SBD consistently ranks as one of the country’s top airports for cargo growth. Transportation and supply chain solutions is what SBD delivers every day.

To learn more about how SBD International Airport can help fuel the growth of air cargo and supply chain businesses, call (909) 382-4100 ext. 131 or visit sbdairport.com.



sbdairport.com

+1.909.382.4100

cargo@sbdairport.com

