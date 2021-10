Chicago-based ground handler Maestro Cargo (MIC Cargo) leased a 46,000-square-foot facility adjacent to Rickenbacker International Airport (LCK) where it will set up a ground handling operation — MIC Cargo’s first location outside of its Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) hub. Congestion issues surrounding major U.S. airports like ORD have encouraged cargo operators to consider smaller, […]