Florence-based freight forwarder Savino Del Bene's thrice-weekly charter flight between Milan (MXP) and New York (JFK), which launched in late October to combat trans-Atlantic capacity loss due to limited passenger travel, is set to continue until Dec. 25. Savino Del Bene uses a mix of carriers and aircraft for the MXP-JFK charter, including Cargolux, CargoJet, […]