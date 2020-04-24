Saudi Arabian Logistics launches services at Riyadh

Saudi Arabian Logistics (SAL), the cargo logistics arm of national carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines, has launched several services at its new facility at Riyadh International Airport (RUH) to promote SAL’s plans to enhance its ground-handling services and streamline the cargo acceptance procedures at the airport. The logistics company originally opened its 670,000-square-meter RUH facility in […]

