David Wystrach, global head of airfreight at Scan Global Logistics, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming webinar panel discussion, “Forwarding Thinking: Best practices for freight forwarder success,” on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. ET.

In the second installment of Air Cargo World’s 2022 webinar series, airfreight stakeholders will discuss how forwarders are leveraging technology, charter networks and automation to enhance operations and stimulate growth.

A long-term airfreight executive, Wystrach spent more than a decade at Swiss logistics provider Panalpina as airfreight procurement manager, and two years at freight forwarder Flexport as senior director of airfreight before joining Scan Global Logistics.

Wystrach and the other panelists — Team Worldwide’s Robert Imbriani and DSV’s Thomas Christensen — will engage in a discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Associate Editor Kelly Stroh. The session will close with a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Learn more about the webinar and register here.