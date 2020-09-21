Select Air Cargo World’s 2020 Air Cargo Executive of the Year!

As the end of the most unusual year in aviation history approaches, we at Air Cargo World are reaching out to readers to provide nominations and vote for our annual Air Cargo Executive of the Year Award, celebrating the highest achievement for an executive in the air cargo industry.

The 2020 Air Cargo Executive of the Year will be named and profiled on the cover of the December/January issue of Air Cargo World for their notable contributions made to the industry in 2020. We will also highlight several “Executives to Watch” for 2021.

As the industry’s oldest magazine with a history spanning more than 75 years, ACW has traditionally recognized air cargo leaders in our year-end issue, but we value input from our readers as well. For the sixth consecutive year we are asking for your opinion regarding our list of finalists, from which we will select one winner.

Our goal with this annual award is to celebrate air cargo’s many triumphs and to “set the bar” for great achievement in the industry. We hope this year’s award serves as inspiration for what our industry can accomplish, even under difficult circumstances, and acts as a continuing catalyst for progress and innovation.

Below is our current list of four finalists for the 2020 Air Cargo Executive of the Year:

Bashar Obeid, CEO at Aramex;

Eddy Liu, vice president of cargo at China Airlines;

Jan Krems, president of the Cargo Group at United Airlines; and

Pete Gaynor, FEMA administrator at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Air Cargo World welcomes nominations for additional executives you think should be considered for this award. Please note that executives are not permitted to nominate or vote for themselves. Each industry member is permitted to vote only once, and all responses will remain confidential.

Profiles of several previous winners of the Executive of the Year Award are listed here:

Nominations and votes must be in no later than Friday, Oct. 2. To make your selection, please visit our Survey Page.

Like This Post