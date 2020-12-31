Delta Cargo has implemented the special handling code COV that ensures critical vaccine shipments are flagged to the Vaccine Watch Tower for close monitoring throughout their journey. COV shipments also receive the highest loading priority and a service level guarantee.

The COV special handling code is only applicable to COVID-19 vaccine shipments booked internationally as Pharma (CON, MEC, CHP, RMT) or domestically as DASH Critical (DMD) and Critical Heavy (EAG). If temperature-control storage is needed, COV vaccine shipments can be booked as Pharma (CON, MEC, CHP, RMT) domestically.

Delta’s extensive experience in shipping vaccines involves years of building an operation validated by Pharma industry standards and includes being the first U.S. passenger airline to receive IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Pharma Logistics Certification at our Atlanta hub and headquarters. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta offered four tailored pharmaceutical shipping options that meet specific temperature requirements for vaccines – ensuring integrity through the entire journey.

With large warehouses and cooler facilities in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York-JFK and Seattle, as well as a network of 49 certified Pharma airports across the globe, Delta has the necessary infrastructure in place to support COVID-19 vaccine shipments. In addition to robust domestic shipment capabilities to support rapid distribution within the U.S., Delta has a broad and nimble global distribution network in coordination with strong airline partners – providing worldwide reach with stop-gap reliability and greater ability to warehouse and ship vaccines from more global hubs.

For bookings, contact our dedicated team via email at [email protected] or call the Delta Cargo Customer Service Center at +1 (800) 352-2746 and press “2”, then “3” when prompted.

Visit deltacargo.com for more information.