In the sixth and final session of Air Cargo World’s 2021 webinar series, panelists discuss “Keeping your cool: Perishable and pharma air cargo in the capacity crunch.” Panelists include David Bang, EVP of pharma and healthcare at JAS Worldwide; Marcel Kuijn, global head of pharmaceutical logistics at Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo; and Eric Wilson, chief commercial officer at Amerijet. Session topics included:

The capacity shortage impact on perishable and pharma cargo

The state of airfreight’s cool chain infrastructure in 2021

Prioritizing cool chain investments and training

Modal balances of pharma cargo