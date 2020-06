In its report for March cargo volumes released on June 5, the Airports Council International (ACI) calculated a 15.7% decline in international freight volumes year over year, for a 7.2% decline during the first quarter of 2020 due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Passenger traffic was affected significantly more, according to ACI, which added, […]

