ACI: UPS’ hub climbs into top 5 cargo airports for 2019

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) has risen into the top five cargo airports in total tonnage globally, according to the preliminary world airport traffic rankings. This, thanks to SDF’s status as the UPS Worldport base, the express carrier’s global air hub. The rankings were released this week by the Airports Council International (ACI). “UPS and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport are benefiting from a surge in e-commerce,” said UPS […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe