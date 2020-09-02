Aeroflot reintroduces flight extensions from western Europe to Turkey

Flights connecting several European countries to Istanbul (IST) and Antalya (AYT) via its Moscow (SVO) base are being reintegrated into Aeroflot’s cargo network. Starting Sept. 7, Aeroflot will add one daily flight from IST to SVO, for a total of five daily flights from IST-SVO. Antalya and Istanbul were both largely inaccessible via Aeroflot’s network […]

