Air France KLM Martinair Cargo is resuming flights from its hubs in Amsterdam (AMS) and Paris (CDG) that were previously suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement from the group. The flights utilize a mix of equipment — including passenger aircraft carrying cargo only — and will return much-needed cargo capacity and […]

