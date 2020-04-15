Amsterdam slot regulation suspended until October

Airport Coordination Netherlands (ACNL) today announced the extended suspension of Local Rule 2, governing operations of historic slots at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS). Originally scheduled through June 6, the suspension now extends for the remainder of the IATA summer 2020 season through Oct. 24, 2020. The local rule is intended to provide sufficient capacity for […]

