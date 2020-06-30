Announcing the Cargo Airport Growth Summit Virtual Experience

Air Cargo World is pleased to announce the launch of Cargo Airport Growth Summit as a virtual experience on Nov. 17-18.

The Cargo Airport Growth Summit is a new opportunity for air cargo executives that will explore new trends and opportunities in cargo shipping and operations at airports.

The e-commerce boom has ballooned cargo throughput at many airports in recent years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made cargo an even more vital — and potentially profitable — business for airports. Taking advantage of this new dynamic, which compounds already strong growth for cargo airport operations, adds an additional layer of complexity for industry executives. This is why we developed the Cargo Airport Growth Summit: to come together as a community to navigate the changing landscape of cargo and global airport operations. To learn more about the sessions we have planned for this new event, visit our agenda.

The opportunity to meet and network with our industry colleagues amid the pandemic has been a challenge. To that end, Air Cargo World has partnered with a leading event technology company to provide attendees with an enhanced virtual experience, including live sessions with leading expert speakers, pre-recorded sessions to review on demand, interactive virtual booths to connect attendees with offerings and products from our sponsors, and one-on-one meetings and matchmaking services. To read more about the virtual experience platform, visit our event page here.

The 2020 Cargo Airport Growth Summit Virtual Experience presents industry participants with a concentrated opportunity for networking and education, providing a direct path to new connections, partnerships and joint ventures. With a speaker faculty made up of the industry’s leading experts, the Cargo Airport Growth Summit will give airport executives an opportunity to learn how to advance their air cargo service offerings.

Join us Nov. 17-18 for the Cargo Airport Growth Summit. For more information or to register, visit https://cargoairportgrowthsummit.com/register/. To help shape our growing speaker faculty, tell us who you would like to hear from in our Call for Speakers.

