Announcing the updated Cargo Airport Growth Summit agenda

Air Cargo World has officially launched an updated agenda for the Cargo Airport Growth Summit. The revised agenda has been reformatted to better suit the virtual experience. View the complete updated agenda here.

The revised agenda for the 2020 Cargo Airport Growth Summit Virtual Experience contains the same valuable content featuring expert speakers taking part in live panel discussions and pre-recorded presentations. The event provides industry participants with a concentrated opportunity for networking and education, paving a direct path to new connections, partnerships and joint ventures. With a speaker faculty made up of the industry’s leading experts, the Cargo Airport Growth Summit will give airport executives an opportunity to learn how to advance their air cargo service offerings.

Join us Nov. 17-18 for the Cargo Airport Growth Summit. For more information or to register, visit https://cargoairportgrowthsummit.com/register/.

