Search

Astral boosts freighter frequencies amid capacity crunch

Charles Kauffman

Kenya-based Astral Aviation is increasing scheduled flights operating in its intra-Africa network to thirteen destinations, effective May 25, up from ten destinations currently. The additional flights respond to a surge in volumes transiting through Astral’s Nairobi (NBO) hub and Astral’s increased flying between Europe and Africa as passenger flight cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020