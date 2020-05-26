Austria to host first German language airfreight academy

Austria’s Linz Airport (LNZ) is set to be the site of the world’s first German-language airfreight academy, slated for opening in September by consulting and training company GrowNOW Group. AviationNOW, a branch of the Vienna-based GrowNOW Group, offers training courses focused on air cargo for airlines and international organizations with trainers around the globe, and […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe