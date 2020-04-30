Search

Brisbane Airport’s new runway completed

Caryn Livingston

Photo courtesy of Brisbane Airport Corp.

The eight-year construction of Brisbane Airport’s (BNE) new runway was successfully completed today, effectively doubling capacity at the airport, according to the Brisbane Airport Corp.’s 2019 annual report. “The last few months have been difficult for everyone in the aviation and travel industries, as well as the whole community, but we have never lost sight […]

