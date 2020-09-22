Search

Cathay Pacific to operate PIT service for 12 weeks

Caryn Livingston

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways has temporarily expanded its Americas network for a 12-week cargo service connecting Southeast Asia and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT). The service operates using one of Cathay Pacific’s reconfigured 777-300ER passenger aircraft. The flights originate in Ho Chi Minh (SGN) and stop in Hong Kong (HKG) before arrival at PIT every […]

