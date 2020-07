In a year plagued by global capacity constraints due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cologne-Bonn Airport (CGN) reported a 15% year-over-year increase in cargo throughput in April and May. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the airport abolished night curfews, opening the door to 24/7 cargo handling. CGN has seen more than 9,700 cargo flights by […]

