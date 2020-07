The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has been crowned the busiest airport in the United States, and the second busiest in the world behind Chengdu (CTU), according to analysis by VariFlight. Data from global travel data provider OAG noted that DFW had 12,132 landing and departing flights in May, enough to make DFW the busiest […]

