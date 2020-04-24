Search

Consultant Insight: Mixed results from Memphis and Louisville express hubs

Cathy Roberson

By all accounts, it appears UPS will enjoy a positive first quarter in terms of domestic air volumes. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF), home to the UPS Worldport, has published March data that show strong year-over-year gains. On the other hand, FedEx volumes from its global hub at Memphis International Airport (MEM) disappointed. January […]

