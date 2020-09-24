Search

E-commerce, integrators, location drive Inland Empire cargo growth amid pandemic

Even as the symptoms of COVID continue to wrack the air cargo community and the world, cargo operations in California’s Inland Empire region stubbornly thrive thanks to the rise of e-commerce, an advantageous location, and active integrators. At least three Inland Empire airports, including Los Angeles (LAX), San Bernardino (SBD) and Ontario (ONT), have seen […]

