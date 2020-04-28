FEMA Airbridge extends to Pittsburgh

Flights carrying emergency medical supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began arriving at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) on April 25, operated by National Airlines using a repurposed passenger 757, the airport announced. The second flight touched down at PIT on Monday morning. FEMA has turned to commercial airlines for flights of personal protective […]

