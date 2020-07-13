Fraport June cargo traffic decline underscores role of belly cargo

Cargo traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) was down significantly in June, as Fraport AG, which manages the airport, reported a 16.5% year-over-year decline in volumes for June to 145,562 tonnes. The June decline contributes to an overall decline of 14.4% through the first half of 2020, for a total of 912,396 tonnes. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted airfreight volumes globally, as passenger demand has […]

