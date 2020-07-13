Search

Fraport June cargo traffic decline underscores role of belly cargo

Caryn Livingston

Passenger aircraft operated by Deutsche Lufthansa AG line up after landing at Frankfurt Airport, operated by Fraport AG, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is expected to seek a loan from Germanys state-run Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau bank to weather the fallout from the coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the plan. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Cargo traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) was down significantly in June, as Fraport AG, which manages the airport, reported a 16.5% year-over-year decline in volumes for June to 145,562 tonnes. The June decline contributes to an overall decline of 14.4% through the first half of 2020, for a total of 912,396 tonnes.  The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted airfreight volumes globally, as passenger demand has […]

