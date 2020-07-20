Freighters can’t make up for flagging passenger flights at AMS

Even a large increase in freighter flights to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) can’t replace the capacity lost from tens of thousands of cancelled passenger flights, according to cargo figures through the first half of 2020. “Schiphol’s figures and operations were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and from early this year, the decline in passenger […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe