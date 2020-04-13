LGG creates pop-up handling facility at AirBridgeCargo site

CARGO FACTS — On April 11, a temporary cargo handling facility commenced operations at Liege Airport (LGG) to connect ground handler WFS with an unoccupied building being prepared to house AirBridgeCargo’s new European hub. This “pop-up” will operate until May 31. When AirBridgeCargo and parent Volga-Dnepr Group signed a ten-year lease for warehouse and office […]

