Search

LGG creates pop-up handling facility at AirBridgeCargo site

Charles Kauffman

CARGO FACTS — On April 11, a temporary cargo handling facility commenced operations at Liege Airport (LGG) to connect ground handler WFS with an unoccupied building being prepared to house AirBridgeCargo’s new European hub. This “pop-up” will operate until May 31. When AirBridgeCargo and parent Volga-Dnepr Group signed a ten-year lease for warehouse and office […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020