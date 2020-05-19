New Sacramento Airport cargo facility opens

Airport development firm Aeroterm today announced the completion of a new 40,500-square-foot, on-airport cargo facility at Sacramento International Airport (SMF). The facility includes 17 landside dock doors and will be used for airside-to-landside cargo operation, Aeroterm said. The facility was also built to LEED Silver Certification standards for sustainability, including features such as daylighting, insulated metal […]

