Search

New Sacramento Airport cargo facility opens

Caryn Livingston

Airport development firm Aeroterm today announced the completion of a new 40,500-square-foot, on-airport cargo facility at Sacramento International Airport (SMF).   The facility includes 17 landside dock doors and will be used for airside-to-landside cargo operation, Aeroterm said. The facility was also built to LEED Silver Certification standards for sustainability, including features such as daylighting, insulated metal […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020