Ostend-Bruges Airport (OST) is aiming to position itself as a regional cargo hub by attracting customers from oversaturated neighboring airports in the Benelux region in late 2021 or 2022. After signing a recent agreement with Chinese officials, the former military base hopes to establish an “Air Silk Road,” creating a link between Asia and the […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe