Polar Air Cargo, Atlas Air Worldwide’s subsidiary carrier, has received permission to operate one weekly flight between New Zealand’s Auckland Airport (AKL) and Hong Kong (HKG), according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The new route can begin as soon as Sept. 2, from which point Polar has 10 days to begin […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe