Qantas Freight pauses Melbourne facility ops due to COVID-19

Australia-based Qantas Freight today announced the temporary suspension of operations in its Melbourne freight terminals, on advice from the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services. Australia’s second-largest state declared a state of disaster on Sunday, scheduled to run until Sept. 13, in response to a growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Local news reports […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe