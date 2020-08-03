Search

Qantas Freight pauses Melbourne facility ops due to COVID-19

Caryn Livingston
Qantas A330-200

Photo courtesy of Qantas.

Australia-based Qantas Freight today announced the temporary suspension of operations in its Melbourne freight terminals, on advice from the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services. Australia’s second-largest state declared a state of disaster on Sunday, scheduled to run until Sept. 13, in response to a growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Local news reports […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020