UPS is quadrupling the apron space it leases at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) to 534,000 square feet. The expanded apron will increase the number of widebody aircraft UPS can park at the airport to five, up from two today. Earlier this month, Kansas City’s Aviation Department extended its lease with property management firm Aeroterm […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe