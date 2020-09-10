Search

WFS secures handling contracts for Madrid freighter ops

Caryn Livingston

Cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services signed contracts with Russian all-cargo carrier AirBridgeCargo (ABC) Airlines and Air China Cargo to handle the carriers’ new freighter operations at Madrid Airport (MAD), the handler announced in a press release today. The ABC contract covers WFS ramp handling of three 747 freighter flights per week to MAD, and the […]

