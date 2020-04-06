AAPA: Urgent demand buoys February air cargo traffic

The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) released preliminary traffic figures indicating a 3.0% year-on-year decline in international air cargo demand as measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTKs) for February. According to the AAPA, air cargo demand held up “remarkably well” despite the effects of extended factory closures and lockdowns in China, which were partially […]

