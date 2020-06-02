Absent the bellyhold, freighter fleet can’t handle cargo demand

The International Air Transport Association released its airfreight market analysis for April 2020, showing a 27.7% year-over-year drop in worldwide cargo traffic, measured in cargo tonne kilometers (CTKs), the steepest decline ever to be recorded by IATA. Traffic was lower not only as a result of weakening underlying demand from industrial sectors, but in response […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe