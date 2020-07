Mexico City-based Aeromexico is the latest Latin American airline to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., following similar filings from LATAM Airlines Group and Avianca Holdings during May. Parent organization Grupo Aeromexico said in its June 30 filing in New York, N.Y., that it has been impacted by “the economic crisis caused by […]

