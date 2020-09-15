After name change, Challenge Airlines issued US foreign air carrier permit

Belgium-based cargo carrier Challenge Airlines, formerly ACE Belgium Freighters, received its foreign air carrier permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) this week, according to an order the DOT issued today. Challenge Airlines is now authorized for operations of scheduled and charter cargo operations between European Union points via any other EU point and […]

