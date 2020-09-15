Search

After name change, Challenge Airlines issued US foreign air carrier permit

Caryn Livingston
ACE Belgium Freighters

Belgium-based cargo carrier Challenge Airlines, formerly ACE Belgium Freighters, received its foreign air carrier permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) this week, according to an order the DOT issued today. Challenge Airlines is now authorized for operations of scheduled and charter cargo operations between European Union points via any other EU point and […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020