Air Atlanta Icelandic plans to seek an air operator’s certificate (AOC) for a new airline based in Malta, the carrier said in a statement today. The new Air Atlanta Europe is expected to begin operating in 2021. The new airline is a strategic move to improve Air Atlanta’s position in the ACMI and charter markets, […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe