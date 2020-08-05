Search

Air Canada Cargo Q2 revenue increase tops all North American carriers

Caryn Livingston

Photo courtesy of Air Canada Cargo.

Air Canada Cargo’s quick expansion of cargo-only flights early in the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a 52% year-over-year revenue increase for the second quarter, surpassing even United Cargo’s strong Q2 cargo performance of 36% YoY revenue growth. Among major U.S. combination carriers, only United reported a YoY increase in cargo revenues. “For the first time […]

