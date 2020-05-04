Air Canada takes Q1 hit, preps for more cargo-only flying

Air Canada has flown more than 500 cargo-only international flights since March 22 and expects to operate up to 150 all-cargo flights per week during the second quarter, the airline said today in its first-quarter earnings statement. The carrier’s largest market for cargo by revenue, trans-Atlantic with origins and destinations in Europe, India, the Middle […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe