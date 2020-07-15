Search

AirBridgeCargo launches cross-border e-commerce route for Cainiao

Caryn Livingston
A Cainiao pallet with an AirBridgeCargo 747 tail in the background.

Photo courtesy of Volga-Dnepr Group.

AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC), an all-cargo carrier under the Volga-Dnepr Group umbrella, on Tuesday operated its first flight providing cross-border service on an ABC 747 freighter from Hong Kong (HKG) to Madrid (MAD) for Alibaba logistics affiliate Cainiao. The inaugural flight carried more than 100 tonnes of high-tech and consumer goods from sellers on the AliExpress platform.  Initially, ABC’s flights on the new route will operate once a week, with plans to increase to three weekly flights in […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020