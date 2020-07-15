AirBridgeCargo launches cross-border e-commerce route for Cainiao

AirBridgeCargo Airlines (ABC), an all-cargo carrier under the Volga-Dnepr Group umbrella, on Tuesday operated its first flight providing cross-border service on an ABC 747 freighter from Hong Kong (HKG) to Madrid (MAD) for Alibaba logistics affiliate Cainiao. The inaugural flight carried more than 100 tonnes of high-tech and consumer goods from sellers on the AliExpress platform. Initially, ABC’s flights on the new route will operate once a week, with plans to increase to three weekly flights in […]

