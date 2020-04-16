Airlink: airfreight supports communities in crisis

In this episode, Steve Smith, president and CEO at Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Airlink, speaks on how the organization and its partner carriers, such as Polar Air Cargo, United Airlines and Atlas Air, are working to support communities around the world battling the coronavirus pandemic. Airlink is a nonprofit organization working with aviation and logistics partners to […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week! Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends. Subscribe