Airlink: airfreight supports communities in crisis

Chelsea Toczauer

In this episode, Steve Smith, president and CEO at Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Airlink, speaks on how the organization and its partner carriers, such as Polar Air Cargo, United Airlines and Atlas Air, are working to support communities around the world battling the coronavirus pandemic. Airlink is a nonprofit organization working with aviation and logistics partners to […]

Current Issue Magazine Cover
