Search

American Airlines’ cargo-only network goes global

Caryn Livingston

American Airlines Cargo (AA Cargo) today published a schedule of cargo-only flights between the United States and South America, Europe and Asia, to be operated using the carrier’s 777-300 or 787 aircraft.  The carrier initially began operating cargo service from its Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) hub to Frankfurt Airport (FRA) on March 19. That service will continue once weekly. […]

Get Air Cargo World Premium for as low as $5 per week!

Start your free one week trial today for access to the latest industry news and trends.

Subscribe

Loading More

Related Posts

 
Current Issue Magazine Cover
Sign Up Email List

Trending Posts

Podcast

From Our Partners

From Our Contributors

Coronavirus

Follow Us

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020