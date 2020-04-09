American Airlines’ cargo-only network goes global

American Airlines Cargo (AA Cargo) today published a schedule of cargo-only flights between the United States and South America, Europe and Asia, to be operated using the carrier’s 777-300 or 787 aircraft. The carrier initially began operating cargo service from its Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) hub to Frankfurt Airport (FRA) on March 19. That service will continue once weekly. […]

