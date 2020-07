As major U.S. airlines tread water amid the red turbulence of heavy revenue losses, only United Airlines realized a gain in cargo revenue and traffic. However, this one lifeline wasn’t enough to save the passenger airline from sustaining heavy losses overall. This year, legacy airlines like United, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines have all […]

